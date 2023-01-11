Valparaiso man reels in state record burbot on Lake Michigan

PORTER COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - An Indiana angler set a new state record after catching a hefty burbot on Lake Michigan at the end of December.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources (DNR) says Scott Skafar of Valparaiso caught a 10.2-pound burbot in Porter County, besting the previous record set in 1990 by 2.5 pounds. They say he caught a second burbot the same day that also beat the 1990 record.

The department says burbot are a unique species native to Lake Michigan because they are the only freshwater fish in the Gadidae, or cod, family. They say the fish are also sometimes called eelpout, lawyer, or poor man’s lobster and have a single chin-barbel or whisker, similar to catfish whiskers.

Burbot in Lake Michigan are usually found at the lake bottom in deep water, DNR says, and the best time to catch them is between November and April when water temperatures are cold enough for them to move close to shore to feed.

For more information on fishing in Lake Michigan, visit DNR’s website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.