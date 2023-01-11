UPDATE: Lawrence officer released from hospital after shooting

LAWRENCE, Ind. (WTHR) - A Lawrence police officer has been released from the hospital after being shot in the leg while serving a warrant Tuesday night.

Lawrence police were called to a home near 46th Street and Burrwood Drive for a warrant where two people were wanted for a previous incident where shots were fired in a neighborhood.

SWAT officers also arrived and, as the home was surrounded, a suspect went out the back of the home and shot at an officer, according to police claims.

The officer was hit in the leg and other officers returned fire, killing the suspect.

According to Lawrence Police Chief Gary Woodruff, a Lawrence police officer applied a tourniquet to the officer and two IMPD officers drove the wounded officer to Eskenazi Hospital, where he was treated and released.

“We are grateful to IMPD for their assistance during this incident,” Woodruff said in a release.

The chief said his officer is expected to make a full recovery.

Police have not released information on the second suspect other than they are accounted for. The officer’s name and the suspects’ names are not being released at this time.

Lawrence PD Cmdr. Tracey Cantrell said the suspects fired first and they used long rifles. He added that it’s unclear how many shots were fired, but there were “numerous rounds.”

The wounded officer is a three-year veteran of the Lawrence Police Department. Cantrell said the officer is upset that this shooting happened, but “in good spirits.”

The Lawrence Fire Department tweeted Tuesday night, offering thoughts and prayers to an injured officer and their family.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the injured officer as well as their family & their @Lawrence_Police family. — City of Lawrence FD (@Lawrence_FD) January 11, 2023

At 10:30 p.m. police had flooded the scene. Cantrell said IMPD and Indiana State Police were there to help investigate.

“This is something we stress, time and time again of how dangerous the job is. We are here to protect and serve and, unfortunately, sometimes we are hurt just like everyone else. But this is the time we come together, different agencies, we work as a team to ensure everyone is safe,” Cantrell said.

Cantrell said they’ll be on the scene “as long as it takes” to ensure everything is documented.

