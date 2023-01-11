South Bend man faces felonies after Indiana Toll Rd. traffic stop Monday

South Bend man faces felonies after Indiana Toll Rd. traffic stop Monday.
South Bend man faces felonies after Indiana Toll Rd. traffic stop Monday.(Indiana State Police)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:53 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say they arrested a man on several felony charges after pulling him over for a traffic violation.

Police say they pulled over 36-year-old George Gandy of South Bend, who was driving a silver 2000 Chevy vehicle, for a moving violation on the Indiana Toll Road in Elkhart County around 3:20 early Monday morning

State police say when the one trooper was speaking to the driver and two passengers in the vehicle, they say the trooper saw a handgun lying on the floor with an extended magazine attached. Police also say that Gandy’s identification was fake.

Officers say the troopers at the scene eventually searched the vehicle and found several plastic bags with almost 37 grams of what was believed to be meth. Police also say they found several pills believed to be controlled substances, as well as marijuana, paraphernalia, and two more handguns.

Gandy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of marijuana, and possession of paraphernalia.

He was taken to the Elkhart County Jail, according to Indiana State Police. The passengers in his car were released from the scene by police.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
A car slammed into a house on Home Avenue after it fled police on Monday night.
Car slams into Fort Wayne home
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
"Today we announce the permanent closure of our Trubble Riverside Cafe. While we are grateful...
Trubble Brewing announces closure of Promenade Park location

Latest News

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec offers dance lessons
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec offers dance lessons
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec offers dance lessons
Fort Wayne Parks and Rec offers dance lessons
President Joe Biden, leaves Holy Cross Catholic Church in Christiansted, U.S. Virgin Islands,...
GOP opens long-promised investigation into Biden family
Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers State of the State address
Indiana governor pushes big spending plan in annual address