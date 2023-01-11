Proposed bill would freeze property taxes for Hoosiers over 65

By Karli VanCleave
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A bill introduced in the Indiana Senate proposes a freeze on property taxes for homeowners over the age of 65.

Senate Bill 90 was authored by Senator J.D. Ford (D -Indianapolis) and states that homeowners over the age of 65 would get a freeze on their property taxes if they’ve owned their home for at least 10 years.

The bill was introduced this week and says homeowners must not have any outstanding payments or prior property tax liability.

About 14% of Fort Wayne’s population is over the age of 65. Owner of Unified Wealth and Retirement Planning Marsha Harris says it would ease the pinch on the elderly in the community.

She says many people in that age group are on a fixed income and are being pressed with rising costs in healthcare, prescription drug prices, mortgage rates and inflation.

