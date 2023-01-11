Police searching for couple wanted in child neglect death

25-year-old Noel C. Wood
25-year-old Noel C. Wood(Provided)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 11, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne police say they are searching for a couple who is facing neglect charges after a 4-year-old in their care died of cocaine and fentanyl toxicity last year.

Court documents say around 8:40 a.m. on Friday, July 15, police were called about a 4-year-old that wasn’t breathing at an apartment on the city’s south side. First responders arrived and took the child to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police were called about a 4-year-old that wasn’t breathing at an apartment on the city’s south side on July 15, 2022.(Staff)

Documents say the boy’s mother, 25-year-old Noel C. Wood, told police he had a lifelong history of severe seizures and hadn’t been to the doctor in over a year.

Detectives found Wood was living in the apartment with her boyfriend, Jonathan Mulvihill, and three children under the age of 8. After searching the home, documents say police found cocaine, MDMA, LSD, drug residue, and paraphernalia that were in the children’s reach.

Officers say the apartment was “of complete filth and of extreme mess that included foul stench, trash piles, spoiled food, and what appeared to be human feces smeared on the window, walls and toys.” Police also noted that there were no proper beds for the children. The apartment was then condemned under numerous city code violations.

An autopsy revealed the child’s cause of death was due to cocaine and fentanyl toxicity and his manner of death was undetermined, documents say. The doctor told police that there were no abnormalities in his brain that show he died of a seizure and that his cause of death was due to the drugs in his system.

Currently, arrest warrants have been issued for both Wood and Mulvihill for charges including neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

Police have not yet released a photo of Mulvihill. It will be added to this story when it is released.

