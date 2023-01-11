Philharmonic musicians to decide on “best and final offer” request

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic says they have granted the Local 58 and Fort Wayne Musicians Association union’s requests to extend their deadline to respond to what they call their “best and final offer.”

Early Wednesday morning, the Philharmonic published a press release saying they agreed to allow Local 58 and FWMA representatives a deadline extension for Jan. 11 at 9:15 p.m. This extension is for musicians to either accept or reject what the Philharmonics says is their “best and final offer” for a new 4-year contract.

Philharmonic leadership says the extension was agreed upon in hopes that more opportunity for a settlement would be made in order to end the strike, and musicians can return to putting on performances.

Officials with the Philharmonic say that if the musicians reject their final offer and refuse to respond by the time of their extended deadline, all Philharmonic performances and community engagement events will be canceled through February.

Officials say they will keep the public updated as any further information becomes available.

