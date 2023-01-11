Passengers in Fort Wayne frustrated after FAA ground stop

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with the Fort Wayne International Airport are giving a clearer look into the impact Wednesday’s nationwide FAA ground stop had on Fort Wayne.

Airport leaders say four outbound flights were delayed and one inbound flight was impacted. However, they say everyone eventually got to their locations.

Carl Johns was at home in Van Wert when he heard about the ground stop and he decided to wait to come to FWA. He was planning to fly to Florida to work on his property that was damaged during Hurricane Ian.

“I didn’t come over right away because I saw on TV that there were delays,” Johns said.

Johns was among thousands met with delays across the country. The stoppage caused confusion and the impact was felt for hours.

“Having a complete failure of the NOTAM system is not one that I can ever recall,” FWA spokesman Scott Hinderman said. “It was a new experience.”

Just before 9:00, pilots were cleared given for takeoff. It was a relief for airport officials and passengers too.

“Right away, I think there was a lot of frustration among people worried about missing their connecting flights,” passenger Travis Messer said. “But based on what we were told by the agents is that all flights were grounded so the connecting flights aren’t going anywhere.”

Airport officials say it’s always a good idea to check the status of your flight before leaving home and they say while things are returning to normal, it’s still important to be patient.

