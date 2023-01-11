Ohio man charged with kidnapping, assault arrested in Allen County

Police say the man shoved one woman down the stairs before kidnapping his partner and tying her up with electrical cords.
49-year-old Charles E. Womack of Zanesville(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 3:08 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A man who police say assaulted a woman and kidnapped another in Clark County was arrested following a manhunt in Allen County on Tuesday.

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office says dispatchers got a call around 4:30 p.m. from a woman in the Simon Kenton Farms subdivision saying she had been tied up and that a second woman was severely injured. When crews arrived, they say they heard the caller screaming for help from inside the house. The department says officers forced their way into the home and found the two women in the basement of the home.

Two women were locked in a basement; including one who was seriously injured, at a home on Hiser Avenue in Moorfield Township on Tuesday, January 10, 2023.(Springfield News-Sun)

Police say the owner of the home was recently visited by her partner, 49-year-old Charles E. Womack of Zanesville. During the visit, officers say the homeowner’s basement tenant got into an argument with Womack. They say the homeowner then got involved in the argument, which they say escalated to Womack shoving the tenant down the basement stairs, leaving her with life-threatening injuries.

Womack then restrained the homeowner, binding her with electrical cords and taking her out of the home against her will, police say. Over the next five hours, officers say Womack left the house several times with the captive homeowner, making no attempt to get aid for the woman he seriously hurt.

Officers say Womack then left the homeowner in the basement with the injured woman and barricaded the basement door before leaving. The homeowner was able to escape her restraints, help the injured woman, and get a phone to call 911. Both women were then taken to the hospital for treatment.

Careflight lifts off the ground in Moorefield Township after two women were tied up and beaten at a home on Hiser Ave. Tuesday, January 10, 2023.(Springfield News-Sun)

The Allen County Sheriff’s Department tells 21Alive they were contacted by Ohio police, asking them to keep an eye out for Womack’s car as his GPS showed he was in the area. Following the manhunt, the department says Womack was arrested in the 10000 block of Walnut Street in Leo.

Womack is preliminarily charged with kidnapping, abducting, and felonious assault. Court records show he has waived extradition and is currently being held in the Allen County Jail without bond.

