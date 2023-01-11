New signs show progress at new Do It Best HQ, Electric Works campus

(fort wayne's nbc)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 9:07 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The new Do It Best headquarters has made the move from its original New Haven headquarters, and their new sign above Electric Works shows progress for the campus.

Both the Do It Best and Electric Works signs were hoisted up atop Building 19 on Tuesday afternoon. Officials say Do It Best is the first major tenant in the Electric Works campus.

BACKGROUND: Electric Works preparing new home for Do it Best and school lab program

Officials say Electric Works’ white sign is perched right above Do It Best’s bold red signage and faces Downtown Fort Wayne.

Though officials say there will be a lighting ceremony sometime soon, there is no specific date set.

