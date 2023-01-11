Jefferson Boulevard to have lane restrictions Wed. morning through Friday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department says there will be lane restrictions on Jefferson Boulevard this week.

The department says that the restrictions will be between Illinois Road and Apple Glen Boulevard starting Wednesday, Jan. 11. Officials with the department say the restrictions are due to crews from Frontier Communications installing underground communication lines.

Officials also say Frontier will be responsible for placing all construction signs and work zone barricades.

The lane restrictions are reportedly going to be in place until Friday, Jan. 13, which is the anticipated finish date.

City officials say they want to remind people that traffic will be maintained during these restrictions, and if anyone needs any further information or if any problems arise, to call the Fort Wayne Right of Way Department at (260) 427-6155.

