Fort Wayne Parks and Rec offers dance lessons

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes and promenade down to Promenade Park.
By Taylor Williams
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesdays, you can go to the Park Foundation Pavillion at Promenade Park to learn some new moves and practice a new dance style.

The type of dance will rotate to include styles from waltzing to line dancing and also traditional cultural dances.

All ages and abilities are welcome. To register online for classes with the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation click here.

Drop-ins are available for $12 per session as space is allows.

The first class will be held Wednesday, January 11, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The style of dance for Wednesday, the foxtrot.

