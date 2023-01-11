“EGG”FLATION: Effect of the bird flu on rising egg prices

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rising egg prices are putting hurt on restaurants, shoppers, and businesses around the country. Industry experts blame last year’s bird flu as one of the biggest reasons behind a recent increase.

For some business owners who rely on having and using eggs, the dramatic increase is hurting their bottom line.

Sam Bourounis is the owner of Cosmos. They are trying to do what is best for their customers while staying in business.

“In the restaurant business, consistency is key. It’s really on the back end of how we are trying to tackle the problem. Outsourcing may be from different people, local farmers. Just kind of playing around with it in that aspect and seeing what can be the best bang for our buck.”

Here’s a breakdown of the cost jump. Bourounis tells us a dozen eggs usually run around a dollar a carton. Last month it shot up to $1.50. Now it’s nearly doubled, sitting at $3.00.

Skip down south, you’ll find Natalie Denney at The Bluebirdwholesale experiencing some of the same issues. She says she is used to the headaches, but it help when her egg distributor is transparent.

“We use a local farm and they are from Rosenberger Family Farms. He always keeps me very informed, always tells me exactly what prices he has to pay and when it’s going to go up and when it is going to go down. I am glad they are always open and honest so I am able to be open and honest with my customers as well.”

The same types of problems are happening at a local bakery called Icing for Izaac. Grace Holloway, the owner, launched her business in march of 2019. She has experienced the everyday headaches that come with running a business, along with the hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now record high inflation. Grayce says the community is evening stepping up to help.

”The biggest hardship is... like I get them from a wholesale provider, they have a limit. So as a bakery we go through 20 dozen, 40 dozen eggs a week, well they have a limit of 10 dozen a day. So I have to go back a couple of times a week and now it’s almost like the community has pitched in. If anybody goes, they say, oh I’ll go grab you some and drop them off. It’s been fun and definitely a bonding thing for me and my customers for me and my family.”

She says she is just trying to weather the storm.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.