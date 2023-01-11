“EGG”FLATION: Effect of the bird flu on rising egg prices

By Emilia Miles
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:57 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Rising egg prices are putting hurt on restaurants, shoppers, and businesses around the country. Industry experts blame last year’s bird flu as one of the biggest reasons behind a recent increase.

For some business owners who rely on having and using eggs, the dramatic increase is hurting their bottom line.

Sam Bourounis is the owner of Cosmos. They are trying to do what is best for their customers while staying in business.

“In the restaurant business, consistency is key. It’s really on the back end of how we are trying to tackle the problem. Outsourcing may be from different people, local farmers. Just kind of playing around with it in that aspect and seeing what can be the best bang for our buck.”

Sam Bouronis, Cosmos

Here’s a breakdown of the cost jump. Bourounis tells us a dozen eggs usually run around a dollar a carton. Last month it shot up to $1.50. Now it’s nearly doubled, sitting at $3.00.

Skip down south, you’ll find Natalie Denney at The Bluebirdwholesale experiencing some of the same issues. She says she is used to the headaches, but it help when her egg distributor is transparent.

“We use a local farm and they are from Rosenberger Family Farms. He always keeps me very informed, always tells me exactly what prices he has to pay and when it’s going to go up and when it is going to go down. I am glad they are always open and honest so I am able to be open and honest with my customers as well.”

Natalie Denney, The Bluebird

The same types of problems are happening at a local bakery called Icing for Izaac. Grace Holloway, the owner, launched her business in march of 2019. She has experienced the everyday headaches that come with running a business, along with the hardships from the COVID-19 pandemic, and now record high inflation. Grayce says the community is evening stepping up to help.

”The biggest hardship is... like I get them from a wholesale provider, they have a limit. So as a bakery we go through 20 dozen, 40 dozen eggs a week, well they have a limit of 10 dozen a day. So I have to go back a couple of times a week and now it’s almost like the community has pitched in. If anybody goes, they say, oh I’ll go grab you some and drop them off. It’s been fun and definitely a bonding thing for me and my customers for me and my family.”

Grace Holloway, Icing for Izaac

She says she is just trying to weather the storm.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pizza Hut is bringing back the fan favorite Big New Yorker pizza.
Pizza Hut bringing back fan favorite from the ‘90s
A car slammed into a house on Home Avenue after it fled police on Monday night.
Car slams into Fort Wayne home
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says
Five La Vergne Police Department officers were fired this week.
5 officers fired in sex investigation in Tennessee
"Today we announce the permanent closure of our Trubble Riverside Cafe. While we are grateful...
Trubble Brewing announces closure of Promenade Park location

Latest News

A bill introduced in the Indiana Senate proposes a freeze on property taxes for homeowners over...
Proposed bill would freeze property taxes for Hoosiers over 65
Proposed bill would freeze property taxes for Hoosiers over 65
Effect on the bird flu on rising egg prices
Passengers in Fort Wayne frustrated after FAA ground stop
Passengers in Fort Wayne frustrated after FAA ground stop