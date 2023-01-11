DIGGING DEEPER: Is the city still planning to build a soccer stadium downtown?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Football Club announced a partnership with the University of St. Francis Tuesday morning, so what happened to plans of the team playing in a soccer stadium downtown?

Prior to the partnership, FWFC officials say they previously played their home games at Shields Field Stadium at Bishop Dwenger High School.

The partnership, officials say, will bring FWFC professional soccer to its new home, Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium. According to officials, the partnership is a two-year agreement that includes all home games to be played at D’Arcy Stadium, as well as for other FWFC events.

During the press conference, Fort Wayne FC owner DaMarcus Beasly says they still have plans to move downtown but they just don’t know when or where.

So what happened to the city’s plans to build a soccer stadium downtown for the team?

In 2021, the city announced plans for the former Omnisource site across from Science Central on North Clinton downtown. The area is known as the ‘North River Project’ and included ideas of a pre-professional soccer stadium for Fort Wayne FC to play. The plans also included ideas for a hotel, mixed-use space, and new housing in the area.

Later that year, city leaders told 21Alive News they were hopeful about the idea still moving forward. However, Fifth District Councilman Geoff Paddock says that idea is probably on hold for now.

Right now that area is still just a parking lot.

Paddock says the project has been difficult to complete because of supply chain issues along with shortages in labor. He responded to 21Alive’s Digging Deeper Team via email with this statement in part:

“I think the idea of a soccer stadium had appeal because it came with the potential for a lot of private investment. But anything happening there might be on hold for another year or so until the supply chain eases up and inflation continues to drop.”

Paddock says he believes a multi-use facility is still a goal of the city for the area.

Our 21Alive team also reached out to the city to get an update on the idea of a soccer stadium downtown. Deputy Director of Fort Wayne Redevelopment Jonathan Leist says the North River Project is still a key site in our redevelopment efforts. Here’s their response in part:

“We continue to see robust interest from private developers for mixed-use development, including housing, commercial space, and sports themed amenities on North River. This interest is a result of the investment the city has made and continues to make in Riverfront.”

The city’s statement did not directly answer whether or not there would be a soccer stadium downtown, rather Leist only mentioned the plans for sports themed amenities on North River.

Leist ensured there are still some solid plans for North River including private investments from a Chicago based brewing company called “The More Brewing” and plans for the old Schaab Metals building to become a reuse project. There’s also plans for commercial and retail space in conjunction with the Riverfront Phase II.

As far as Fort Wayne FC’s response to the plans, Beasly says moving downtown is still very much their goal. However, they just don’t have answers about when that will happen. He says they need solid plans from the city in order to move forward. In the meantime, they will be playing out of the University of Saint Francis as their team continues to grow.

