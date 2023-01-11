City Councilman Arp officially files for mayoral run

City Council Member Jason Arp
City Council Member Jason Arp(WPTA)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 11, 2023 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Councilman Jason Arp has formally filed to run for Fort Wayne mayor in 2023.

In August, the 4th District Republican Councilman said he created an exploratory committee for a possible mayoral run.

Now, documents show he filed to campaign for Fort Wayne mayor on Tuesday, Jan. 10.

Currently, only Arp and Jorge Fernandez (D) have formally filed to run for the seat. Mayor Tom Henry (D) and Councilman Tom Didier (R) have both previously stated that they intend to enter the race, but have not yet filed.

