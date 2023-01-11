Carter’s to open second location in Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Parents, get ready to pull out your wallets and take your kids shopping.

The children’s clothing chain, Carter’s, has announced a second location in Fort Wayne. According to officials, the clothing chain will open its newest location in the Jefferson Pointe Shopping Center.

Online records show the kid’s clothing company has filed a permit for their sign with the local building department on Monday.

Officials say there is no word on when the store will open. The current Carter’s location in Fort Wayne is at the Northcrest Shopping Center.

