Bluffton Police pleading for tips to find woman missing since beginning of 2023

BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - After more than a week of searching for a missing woman, the Bluffton Police detective on the case is hoping someone has information that can help him out.

“We really think someone out there knows something and we just hope they will contact law enforcement and give us any information whatsoever,” Detective Cliff Thomas said.

Thomas has spent the beginning of 2023 searching for answers in the disappearance of 48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert, who police say also goes by Celeste Wright.

“We’ll follow up on any tip we get obviously,” Thomas said. “We just want to find her and find her safe and get her home to her family.”

As of Tuesday afternoon, Thomas says the department has only received two tips. He says Cuthbert was last seen in the area of Meadow Lane and Landcaster Street in Bluffton.

We’re told she was staying at a treatment facility in Bluffton. Police say Cuthbert was released on New Year’s day, but her family didn’t know she had left until the Jan. 3. Indiana State Police issued a Silver Alert a day later.

Thomas says police have poured resources into this case, including two police dogs, but to no avail.

“The first bloodhound did go in the direction we believe Celeste had gone, but at some point it lost the scent,” Thomas said. “We brought the second dog separately, but that dog also lost the scent and stopped at the same location.”

As police keep searching for Cuthbert, Detective Thomas says the family really needs support.

“They are holding up as well as I can imagine you would be in this situation, but they are very involved in the search,” Thomas said.

Thomas asks anyone with information to call the Bluffton Police Department or the Wells County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.