Trubble Brewing announces closure of Promenade Park location

"Today we announce the permanent closure of our Trubble Riverside Cafe. While we are grateful...
"Today we announce the permanent closure of our Trubble Riverside Cafe. While we are grateful for the opportunity to be a part of beautiful Promenade Park, we are moving on to bigger and better things."(Trubble Brewing)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officials with Trubble Brewing have announced that they are closing its riverside café at Promenade Park after just a few years.

After opening for business in the summer of 2019 during the grand opening of Promenade Park, officials posted on social media Tuesday that they are now closing the location.

They say although they are no longer serving as the vendor at the café, they say they will still be one of the few catering vendors for the Promenade Park pavilion event space. In their post, they teased a “new downtown venture” that will be announced soon. Their original location at 2725 Broadway remains open.

Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation’s communications manager tells 21Alive that they are waiting to release information on the new vendor that will take over the riverside café space, but hope to make the announcement in the near future.

