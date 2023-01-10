‘Topping-out’ ceremony held for shell building near FWA

HardHell shell building 'topping-out' ceremony.
HardHell shell building 'topping-out' ceremony.(GFW Inc.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 4:43 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - City officials gathered Tuesday morning to celebrate a milestone in the construction of a 52,000-square-foot facility just north of the Fort Wayne International Airport.

HardHell Investments held a “topping-out” ceremony for the $5.4 million shell building--designed to help businesses quickly begin operations by forgoing the construction process. Any prospective tenant can lease the building once it is constructed and can customize it as they see fit.

“Growing companies can expand anywhere in the country—they have no shortage of options,” Ellen Cutter, chief economic development officer at GFW Inc., said. “When we can offer the speed to market that comes with a shell building, plus a growing community, it helps set Allen County apart from the competition in our recruiting efforts.”

The building, located at 4455 Airway Ave., will be expandable up to 117,000 square feet, officials say. They say the site is zoned for general industrial use (I2).

