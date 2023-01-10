TELL JULIAN: A visit to Common Grounds Coffeehouse

By Julian Teekaram
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:15 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Here in Northeast Indiana, there are so many places to get a good cup of coffee. However in Grabill, IN there is only one spot. It’s called Common Grounds Coffeehouse.

Inside the log cabin turned coffee shop, you’ll find a warm and inviting atmosphere in the heart of downtown Grabill.

The friendly staff serves up hot or iced drinks. Plus, delicious breakfast sandwiches and sweet treats.

Owner Lyndsie Hardley says she started the business to serve the community and give back in a special way.

You see, when you buy coffee from Common Grounds, you’re doing so much more than helping out a local business.

“So we opened probably two and a half years ago and we fell in love with Gobena Coffee. Gobena is based out of Illinois and what’s really special about them, 100 percent of the net profits from Gobena goes directly to Lifesong for Orphans. It’s coffee with a cause,” said Hardley.

