TEACHER PAY: Gov. Holcomb’s education plan includes a possible $3,000 pay increase

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of the governor’s biggest pushes is to increase public education spending. Teachers could be in for a pay raise, but how might that work?

Holcomb’s proposal calls for a 6% increase in public school funding starting next school year, followed by a 2% boost the following year.

The governor says he wants the average teacher salary to be at least $60,000. If the proposal is accepted it could mean at most an extra $3,000 per year in teachers’ pockets. Here in Indiana, pay is set by the districts, so any raises a teacher will see, will have to be negotiated through a collective bargaining agreement.

According to a survey by the National Educational Association, Indiana ranked 41st in the country for teacher pay last school year. The President of the East Allen Educators Association says it’s hard to watch some of her fellow teachers struggle.

“I had a teacher tell me today, she’s like she is having some issues with daycare with her children, and her and her husband are both teachers and she’s said we can’t live on one teacher salary, so I can’t afford to quit to stay home and my husband can’t afford to quit to stay home. That’s sad.”

Kosmoski also tells me this money will be put back into the classroom for the better of their students.

Holcomb says he believes the proposed increase in school funding is the largest in the state’s history.

