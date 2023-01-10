Indianapolis fire sends man, 4 children into cardiac arrest

Firefighters respond to an apartment fire at 2847 Elwin Drive on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.
Firefighters respond to an apartment fire at 2847 Elwin Drive on Monday, Jan. 9, 2023.(Indianapolis Fire Department)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 5:02 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indianapolis apartment fire left a 28-year-old man and four children ages 1, 3, 12 and 14 unconscious, in cardiac arrest and hospitalized in critical condition, authorities said Tuesday.

Indianapolis firefighters performed CPR on the five victims and transported them to hospitals, Battalion Chief Rita Reith said.

The fire started on a couch late Monday in the apartment on the city’s far east side and was under control within a minute of firefighters’ arrival, Reith said.

Burning couches can emit dangerous chemicals, she said.

The victims may have been sleeping while the fire burned, Reith said.

“We are just hoping for the best, and hoping that these little ones and the adults that are in that apartment can survive what they dealt with tonight,” she said.

The 28-year-old is the father of the 1-year-old and 3-year-old girls, WISH-TV reported. The 14-year-old and 12-year-old are boys.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jimmy Todoran says Dennis “Tiny” Parker was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney...
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island mourns loss of longtime employee
A car slammed into a house on Home Avenue after it fled police on Monday night.
Car slams into Fort Wayne home
Remembering Keishon Edwards: Young football star dies in fiery car crash
Remembering Keishon Edwards: Young football star dies in fiery car crash
Douglas E Acosta II
Man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash with children on board
Robert Rheams, 51, was shot and killed after allegedly breaking into a woman's house armed with...
Home invasion suspect killed by mom protecting her kids, sheriff says

Latest News

Huntington North Signing 1/10/23
Fort Wayne FC Announces Partnership with USF
One of the governor’s biggest pushes is to increase public education spending. Teachers could...
TEACHER PAY: Gov. Holcomb’s education plan includes a possible $3,000 pay increase
Gov. Holcomb's education plan includes increasing teacher pay