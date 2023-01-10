Indiana BMV to reinstate nonbinary option on driver’s licenses following ruling

By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 11:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Nonbinary Hoosiers are again able to request a gender-marker change on their driver’s license following a recent ruling by the Monroe County Circuit Court.

The court ruled on Dec. 29 that the Indiana Bureau of Motor Vehicles (BMV) must “follow its legal obligation to amend IDs and its constitutional obligation to recognize people’s genders”.

In 2019, the BMV started offering “X” as a gender option for those who identify as nonbinary. However, the option was taken away in 2020 when then-Attorney General Curtis Hill issued an advisory opinion saying the BMV didn’t have the authority to offer this option.

According to a release by Indiana Legal Services, the group sued the BMV and former Commissioner Peter Lacy on behalf of 13 plaintiffs in June 2021. They say the lawsuit was filed on behalf of the LGBTQ+ community to require the BMV to “follow the law”, as they say advisory opinions do not supersede the agency’s legal obligations.

“We’re pleased with the outcome of these cases because our clients’ statutory and constitutional rights to governmental recognition of their gender was upheld by the courts. People will once again be able to have consistent, accurate government records that reflect their gender,” Director of Advocacy for Indiana Legal Services Megan Stuart said. “These types of cases speak to our mission to use the law to ensure all Hoosiers, regardless of their gender identity, are treated fairly and equally by the State.”

The ruling states that the BMV’s decision to stop offering “X” as a gender marker violated the Fourteenth Amendment right to equal protection because it treated nonbinary people differently.

Anyone seeking information about amending their gender or name on their Indiana driver’s license or identification card can visit the BMV’s website here.

