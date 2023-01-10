Gov. Holcomb to deliver ‘State of the State’ address Tuesday

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WPTA) - Governor Eric J. Holcomb is set to deliver his 7th State of the State address Tuesday evening.

Holcomb will deliver the 2023 address outlining his legislative requests at 7 p.m. to a joint session of the Indiana General Assembly in the House of Representatives chamber.

Indiana lawmakers returned to the Statehouse on Monday to kick off the year’s legislative session they say will be largely focused on the drafting of a new state budget. Earlier this month, Gov. Holcomb proposed in his ‘Next Level Agenda’ that K-12 schools in the state get the largest funding boost seen in over a decade.

Other topics flagged by lawmakers for the upcoming session include a renewed push for relaxing the state’s laws regarding marijuana use.

21Alive will broadcast the address live starting at 7 p.m. on MyTV, channel 21.3. You can also watch the live address below.

