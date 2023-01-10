Girl Scout cookie sales start online Friday in Northern Indiana

(Girl Scouts of South Carolina—Mountains to Midlands)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to pull out wallets and credit cards, because the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana announced their 2023 return of cookie sales.

Online orders will begin on Jan. 13 of only the new Raspberry Rally cookie. The rest of the Girl Scout cookie line up will be available for purchase Friday, Jan. 20. Customers may purchase cookies either online with the Digital Cookie platform or find an in-person booth at the organization’s official website.

Girl Scout officials say the favorites will return for direct sales, including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites, Lemonades, and Peanut Butter Patties, will be back. Each box of Girl Scout cookies will cost $5 each, and $6 each for gluten-free cookies.

The Girl Scouts, according to personnel, are given the opportunity to build and develop leadership and entrepreneur skills through their cookie sales. Each purchase of cookies, according to officials, help young entrepreneurs develop five life skills:

  • Goal Setting: Girl Scouts learn how to set goals and create a plan to reach them.
  • Decision Making: Girl Scouts learn to make decisions on their own and as a team.
  • Money Management: Girl Scouts learn to expand their money smarts while running their own cookie business.
  • People Skills: Girl Scouts find their voice and build confidence through customer interactions.
  • Business Ethics: Girl Scouts learn to act ethically, laying a foundation for a lifetime of leadership and success.

Girl Scout officials say the last day to purchase cookies is on Mar. 20. For more information on the Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana, visit their website.

