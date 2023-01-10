Fort Wayne Football Club to partner with University of St. Francis

The Fort Wayne Football Club announced their partnership with the University of St. Francis...
The Fort Wayne Football Club announced their partnership with the University of St. Francis Tuesday morning.(Staff)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Football Club announced their partnership with the University of St. Francis Tuesday morning.

The partnership, officials say, will bring FWFC professional soccer to its new home, Bishop John D’Arcy Stadium. According to officials, the partnership is a two-year agreement that includes all home games to be played at D’Arcy Stadium, as well as for other FWFC events.

Personnel says in addition to the upgrades made to the stadium prior to the partnership, including new turf and luxury suites, FWFC’s main owner, Mark Music, will donate a new high-definition video board to replace the current scoreboard.

Prior to the partnership, FWFC officials say they previously played their home games at Shields Field Stadium at Bishop Dwenger High School. To learn more about the Fort Wayne Football Club, visit their website.

