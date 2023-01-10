Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Chambers seeking second term

Councilwoman Michelle Chambers announces bid for second term.
Councilwoman Michelle Chambers announces bid for second term.(Michelle Chambers)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 10, 2023 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Michelle Chambers (D - At-Large) officially filed to run for a second term Tuesday morning.

Chambers was first elected to the council in 2020.

Recently, Chambers worked with Allen County officials and the community regarding the building of a new county jail. She expressed frustration with the first proposed location for the new jail--on the city’s southeast side. She attended meetings with the public and the Allen County Board of Commissioners, advocating that the jail be built elsewhere. Following backlash from the community, officials selected a plot of land on Meyer Road in New Haven.

The theme of Chambers’ campaign is “Building Bridges for People not Politics”. You can read her full press release below.

