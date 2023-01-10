Fort Wayne City Councilwoman Chambers seeking second term

“Elected to office in 2020 and appointed to lead as City Councilwoman At-Large, Michelle Chambers has excitedly announced that she will run for a 2nd term to represent the city of Ft. Wayne, IN. Chambers will formalise the occasion prior to the first city council meeting of the new year by filing her candidacy paperwork on January 10th, 2023 @ 9:45am, Allen County Election Board. Councilwoman Chambers announced that there will be an official campaign kickoff on Jan. 19th, 2023 5:30pm-7:00pm, David Hefner Pavilion.

Having been a long time resident of Ft. Wayne, Indiana Councilwoman Chambers has showcased her deep love and appreciation to the community at large through multiple large-scale initiatives including advocating for the memorial for Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. visit to Ft. Wayne IN on July 26th, 1963, the memorial will be located near the St. Francis campus where Dr. King spoke. Additionally, Councilwoman Chambers has spearheaded strategies to create meaningful ways to catapult the city’s work, live and play agenda that reinforces affordable, safe housing, enriching legacy neighborhoods with infrastructure support and putting the people of Allen County first by supporting a host of community-based programs that focus on educational, health and financial stability of its citizens.

Running her next campaign on the promise of “Building Bridges for People not Politics” will certainly bolster well for Chambers’ 2nd bid for City Councilwoman At Large, says many of her local constituents as she continues to act with integrity in matters concerning all Ft. Wayne residents.”