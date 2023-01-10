City of Fort Wayne offices to be closed MLK Jr. Day

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The City of Fort Wayne announced early Tuesday morning that their city offices will be closed on Monday, Jan. 16 in observance of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.

City officials say because of the offices being closed that day, garbage and recycling collection will be delayed one day the entire week.

Officials say city offices will be open as normal on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.