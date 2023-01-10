Cedar Point announces upgrades to Top Thrill Dragster in 2024.

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WPTA) - Fanatics of Cedar Point waited for several months for news on the future of the park’s Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster, until now.

This week is the week... for a small tease from park officials.

Cedar Point officials released a video Monday afternoon that contains multiple clips of the coaster’s towering track, with a concluding message that reads: “A new formula for thrills. Coming 2024.”

Cedar Park personnel officially announced and confirmed the improved version of Top Thrill Dragster will be coming to the park in 2024. The last update officials say they released concerning the roller coaster was about it ”retiring” in September of 2022.

“Cedar Point’s legacy of roller coaster innovation continues with a one-of-a-kind addition to the park’s world-renowned ride lineup, coming in 2024. Our entire team is hard at work, creating a new formula for thrills. Stay tuned for more details on this exciting new coaster coming to The Roller Coaster Capital of the World®,” their website says.

This is the only information the park released at this time.

The Top Thrill Dragster first opened in 2003, and the parks says it was temporarily closed in the summer of 2021 after an incident of a woman being struck in the head with a bracket that broke off the ride.

