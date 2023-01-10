Car slams into Fort Wayne home

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A car smashed into a house on Home Avenue near the Broadway Plaza Monday night as it tried to flee police, officers said.

The Ford Taurus first slammed into an SUV, then careened over a curb, through the grass and into the front porch of a house.

The SUV toppled onto its side.

There were no injuries reported, but the house was severely damaged, with pillars dislodged and the front steps separated from the porch.

Initial reports described the car as fleeing from police, though officers did not say why the car was of interest.

21Alive is working to learn more about the circumstances and will update this story.

