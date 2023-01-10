Car slams into Fort Wayne home

A car slammed into a house on Home Avenue after it fled police on Monday night.
A car slammed into a house on Home Avenue after it fled police on Monday night.(WPTA)
By Brien McElhatten
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A car smashed into a house on Home Avenue near the Broadway Plaza Monday night as it tried to flee police, officers said.

The Ford Taurus first slammed into an SUV, then careened over a curb, through the grass and into the front porch of a house.

The SUV toppled onto its side.

There were no injuries reported, but the house was severely damaged, with pillars dislodged and the front steps separated from the porch.

Initial reports described the car as fleeing from police, though officers did not say why the car was of interest.

21Alive is working to learn more about the circumstances and will update this story.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
Jimmy Todoran says Dennis “Tiny” Parker was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney...
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island mourns loss of longtime employee
The $2,000,000 Diamond Dazzler game launched in January.
Woman wins $2 million on lottery scratcher just 2 months after winning $1 million
Douglas E Acosta II
Man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash with children on board
Adam Rich died at the age of 54.
Adam Rich, former ‘Eight is Enough’ child star, dies at 54

Latest News

Remembering Keishon Edwards: Young football star dies in fiery car crash
LOST IN THE FIRE: Neighbors describe terrifying moments after fire at Jamestown Homes
LOST IN THE FIRE: Neighbors describe terrifying moments after fire at Jamestown Homes
Lost in the Fire
LOST IN THE FIRE: Neighbors describe terrifying moments after fire at Jamestown Homes
Republican Governor Eric Holcomb proposed to eliminate textbook fees for public school...
Indiana governor proposes largest funding boost for K-12, how much would it save you?