Two injured in crash involving semi along US 30

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says a crash involving a semi truck left two people injured late Monday morning.

Police say a semi truck was headed westbound on US 30 and a pickup truck was traveling northbound on Webster Road when the two collided in the intersection.

A third car was also involved in the crash. Officers tell 21Alive the pickup truck driver and the driver of the car are said to be in serious condition. The semi truck driver was not injured.

At this time, police say the westbound lanes of US 30 are closed near the intersection and officers are diverting traffic to nearby county roads.

