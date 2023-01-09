Steuben Co. crash Friday leaves multiple people, including children, injured

Steuben County crash Friday leaves multiple people, including children, injured
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:42 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
STEUBEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department says multiple people, including children, were injured in a Friday evening crash.

Authorities say the crash happened a little after 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 6 in the town of Hamilton, near the intersection of Railroad Street and Homestead Drive. They say the 911 caller claimed there were multiple people injured.

The department say when first responders arrived on scene, they saw a pickup truck and a minivan that collided in the middle of the road and at least seven injured people.

Officials say an initial investigation revealed that the 34-year-old man driving the truck was traveling east on C.R. 800 S was driving over the center line, causing the collision with the minivan traveling westward. Police say the man driving the truck said he was going to turn left on Homestead Drive right before the collision.

The driver of the truck, according to first responders, complained of head, back and chest pains. They also say he had a 7-year-old child in the vehicle at the time who also had chest, head and back pain. The man was taken to the hospital to be treated, and the child in the truck was treated on the scene, according to police.

Authorities say there were five people inside the minivan at the time of the crash, and all had serious injuries. They say the woman driving the van suffered leg, neck, and back pains. Four children, ages 17, 13, 9, and 5, were also seriously injured in the collision. Police say they were all taken to a nearby hospital.

The department also says that everyone was wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and airbags were deployed in both vehicles. They say weather did not play a role in the crash, but suspect that alcohol may have been a factor.

The Steuben County Sheriff’s Department say they are still investigating Friday evening’s crash.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

