Man sentenced in fatal drunk driving crash with children on board

Douglas E Acosta II
Douglas E Acosta II(Staff)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 2:40 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WPTA) - A Monroeville man who admitted to driving drunk with his children in a crash that left one woman dead has been sentenced.

In court on Monday, Acosta was sentenced to spend 16 years behind bars for two counts of operating while intoxicated and two counts of neglect of a dependent. He pleaded guilty to those charges in October.

Acosta was also handed a 15 year license suspension and was ordered to pay over $35,000 in restitution.

Police say the crash happened on January 26, 2022, on State Road 37 near Springfield Center Road. Court documents allege Acosta was speeding westbound on State Road 37, just east of Springfield Center Road, when he lost control and struck two SUVs. The driver of the first SUV, 56-year-old Jean Lorrain Parrish, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses reported a three-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles being on fire.
Witnesses reported a three-vehicle crash with one of the vehicles being on fire.(Staff)

Acosta also had two of his children and another passenger in his truck at the time of the crash, documents say. He had a blood alcohol level of .159 at the time of the crash, nearly two times the legal limit, according to court documents.

