LOST IN THE FIRE: Neighbors describe terrifying moments after fire at Jamestown Homes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Families are coping with the loss of their homes after a fire sparked Friday night at the Jamestown Homes Apartment Complex on Fort Wayne’s northeast side.

Firefighters with FWFD say the fire started because of an electrical issue with an exhaust fan.

Neighbors say most of their belongings were lost in the fire, but they say they’re thankful no one was hurt.

“I was woken up probably about two minutes before the girl’s room burst into flames,” Resident Tyone Little said.

It was at that moment Little knew something was wrong. On Monday, he and his neighbors told stories to each other about what happened Friday night.

All of them got out, but many of them only left with the clothes on their backs.

“If that fire would’ve started later on in the evening -- with as bad as that smoke got -- we probably would’ve been dealing with some death,” Resident Kareem Hunter said.

Neighbors say as the fire spread door-to-door, so did chaos as they tried to get out. Kayley Fox and Travon Mcghee’s priority was getting their 7-month old to safety

“I had told my brother to take my daughter down stairs and then I had ran down stairs to grab the two fire extinguishers,” Mcghee said. I had him help me go over next door to see if we can put it out.”

As these families stay with loved ones, they say the community is closer than it’s ever been before.

“We bend but we don’t break under pressure,” Little said.

Neighbors also say they want apartment management to do more. They claim smoke detectors didn’t go off. 21Alive News went to the front office at Jamestown Homes. An employee told me the red cross is helping families, but they had no further comment.

