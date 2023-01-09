Indiana governor proposes largest funding boost for K-12, how much would it save you?

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Republican Governor Eric Holcomb proposed to eliminate textbook fees for public school students. For parents, how much does this really save you a year?

Let’s say you have a 1st grader, a 5th grader, and a middle schooler who attend FWCS and needs textbooks. The 1st grader’s fees would come out to around $130 per year, the 5th grader around $76, but what about that middle schooler? That all depends on what classes they are taking per semester. The proposal does include digital textbook fees as well. Altogether you would be saving more than $200 in textbook fees a year if the bill passes.

In the proposal, Holcomb proposed a 6% funding boost for the next school year and is seeking $120 million to axe those textbook fees. Democratic State Representative Kyle Miller of Fort Wayne says he agrees for the most part with what the governor is proposing.

“We should be investing in things like mental health, public education, things like that to move our state forward, rather to continue to harp money.”

Republican State Representative Dave Heine agrees as well.

“Book fees are something that I fully support. You know when you are a family of one, okay it’s not that big of a deal. But when you are a family of five, that puts a burden on our families and we need to eliminate that.”

School officials tell me this does not apply to students who already qualify for free or reduced lunches. Lawmakers say this is a step Indiana needs to take since Indiana is one of only seven states in the country that still charges for them.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.