Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in Northern Indiana

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Get ready to pull out wallets and credit cards, because the Girl Scouts of Indiana announced the 2023 return of cookie sales.

Online orders and order cards will begin on Jan. 13, and the first in person booths will be up and running on Jan. 20 at both the Glenbrook Square Mall and Lowe’s Home Improvement on Lima Road.

The Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana revealed the list of cookies that will be sold this year, and all the popular regulars including Thin Mints, Caramel Delights, and Peanut Butter Patties, will be back. They say Raspberry Rally, the newest cookie flavor, will be introduced this year, but will only be available for online purchase in February. Each box of Girl Scout Cookies will cost $6 each.

The Girl Scouts, according to personnel, are given the opportunity to build and develop leadership and entrepreneur skills through their cookie sales. They say the money raised through sales gives the scouts a chance to attend summer camps and engage in community service projects outside of sales seasons.

Girl Scout officials say the last day to purchase cookies is on Mar. 20. For more information on local in-person booth locations and dates, visit their website.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.