FWPPA files charges, alleges unlawful interrogations of employees

By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 6:15 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Philharmonic Players’ Association (FWPPA) says charges have been filed against Fort Wayne Philharmonic management for what they claim is “unlawful interrogation.”

FWPPA, American Federation of Musicians Local 58 (AFM) officials say the charges were filed with the Region 25 Office of the National Labor Relations Board in Indianapolis. The charge filed, according to a press release, says that Philharmonic management “unjustly coerced individual employees about their intention to engage in a strike.”

Officials also claim another allegation of management failing to “bargain in good faith by placing conditions on its willingness to bargain with the Union.”

BACKGROUND: Fort Wayne Philharmonic files ‘regressive bargaining charges’ amid negotiations with musicians

FWPPA officials say Philharmonic management sent emails to teachers in the Philharmonic’s FWCS program, Club O, on Jan. 5 asking to “respond with their intent to return to work” despite the strike being unresolved still.

They also say the email sent to teachers assured them they would not be penalized for “honoring the strike,” though they say their concerns include management “chilling employees’ exercise of rights under federal law.”

The AFM Local 58, FWAPP say the next negotiation meeting is set for Tuesday, Jan. 10.

