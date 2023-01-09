Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island mourns loss of longtime employee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of Fort Wayne’s staple eateries is mourning the loss of a man they say lovingly served the community for 45 years.
Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island says Dennis “Tiny” Parker recently died from cancer. Co-owner Jimmy Todoran says Tiny’s passing happened very suddenly after he was diagnosed with cancer just one month ago.
Todoran says Tiny was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney Island family all these years.
He tells us Tiny got his nickname because there were two men named Dennis working at the shop. He says someone once told Dennis “you look like a Tiny”, and the name stuck. Todoran also says Dennis was a PAL football coach, where he was known as “Moose”.
In a post to Facebook, the coney dog shop says they’d love to hear stories from the community about their memories of Tiny.
