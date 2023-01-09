Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island mourns loss of longtime employee

Jimmy Todoran says Dennis “Tiny” Parker was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney...
Jimmy Todoran says Dennis “Tiny” Parker was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney Island family all these years.(Fort Wayne's Famous Coney Island)
By Jazlynn Bebout and Luke Secaur
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 4:02 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of Fort Wayne’s staple eateries is mourning the loss of a man they say lovingly served the community for 45 years.

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island says Dennis “Tiny” Parker recently died from cancer. Co-owner Jimmy Todoran says Tiny’s passing happened very suddenly after he was diagnosed with cancer just one month ago.

Todoran says Tiny was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney Island family all these years.

He tells us Tiny got his nickname because there were two men named Dennis working at the shop. He says someone once told Dennis “you look like a Tiny”, and the name stuck. Todoran also says Dennis was a PAL football coach, where he was known as “Moose”.

In a post to Facebook, the coney dog shop says they’d love to hear stories from the community about their memories of Tiny.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Girl Scout cookie sales start Friday in Northern Indiana

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Get ready to pull out wallets and credit cards, because The Girl Scouts of Indiana announced the 2023 return of the popular cookies.

Community

TinCaps hiring part-time, seasonal employees for 2023 season

Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST
|
By Ana Ehinger
Fort Wayne TinCaps are looking to hire new team members as the opening day for the 2023 season approaches.

Community

24/7 prayer room opens at Electric Works

Updated: Jan. 6, 2023 at 12:01 PM EST
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The ‘City of Churches’ now has a 24/7 public prayer room.

Community

Neighbors rally together against new location for Allen County jail

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:16 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Thursday night in New Haven, homeowners of the Sunnymede neighborhood voiced their opinions on the proposed location for the new Allen County jail.

Latest News

Community

JK O’Donnell’s plans to create pergola for outdoor eating, events

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 4:51 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
The popular downtown pub, JK O’Donnell’s, is planning to add a pergola behind its building, making room for outdoor activities and seating.

Community

Habitat for Humanity announces 2023 homeownership applications open

Updated: Jan. 5, 2023 at 11:09 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne (HFHGFW) announces that applications for their homeownership program are now open.

News

STOP THE BLEED: Local first responder urges people to learn basics of first aid

Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:29 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Monday night in Buffalo, Bills safety Damar Hamlin went into cardiac arrest after making a tackle in a game against the Bengals.

Community

Savor Fort Wayne returns for its 2023 season

Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 3:29 PM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Savor Fort Wayne is back for its winter 2023 season and dozens of restaurants have already signed up to bring deliciousness to the Fort.

Community

Fort Wayne Parks and Rec. invests millions for 2023 parks upgrades

Updated: Jan. 4, 2023 at 11:17 AM EST
|
By Evan Harris
Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation is highlighting some of their primary improvement projects and programs from 2022 and also some projected projects for 2023.

Community

Member of SCAN calls number of child abuse and neglect deaths in Allen County “devastating”

Updated: Jan. 3, 2023 at 11:10 PM EST
|
By Alex Null
Tuesday I talked with a member of SCAN - an organization in Fort Wayne with the mission of eliminating child abuse and neglect.