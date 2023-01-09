Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island mourns loss of longtime employee

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - One of Fort Wayne’s staple eateries is mourning the loss of a man they say lovingly served the community for 45 years.

Fort Wayne’s Famous Coney Island says Dennis “Tiny” Parker recently died from cancer. Co-owner Jimmy Todoran says Tiny’s passing happened very suddenly after he was diagnosed with cancer just one month ago.

Todoran says Tiny was a friend of the community and a pillar of the Coney Island family all these years.

“Oh, he loved every minute of it. He’d constantly come in on his days off. He loved the place. As of a week ago, he was saying he was healthy enough, he wanted to be put back on the schedule, and then he just deteriorated quickly. Over 45 years, he built a lot of relationships with many customers. Over the last couple weeks, they called from all over the country to give him well-wishes and prayers. He just loved people and loved kids. He’ll be missed by many, many people.”

He tells us Tiny got his nickname because there were two men named Dennis working at the shop. He says someone once told Dennis “you look like a Tiny”, and the name stuck. Todoran also says Dennis was a PAL football coach, where he was known as “Moose”.

In a post to Facebook, the coney dog shop says they’d love to hear stories from the community about their memories of Tiny.

