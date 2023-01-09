City announces restrictions at Superior Circle roundabout downtown

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne’s City Utilities department says two separate projects have caused restrictions at the Superior Circle roundabout in downtown Fort Wayne.

Officials say crews started work on a consolidation sewer pipe project on Monday that they say will eventually connect combined sewage to the deep rock tunnel, keeping about 12 million gallons of combined sewage out of the St. Marys River.

During the project, they say Wells Street heading south will be closed at the river with no access to the roundabout at the intersection of Wells, Superior, Fairfield and Ewing. Superior from the east will only have access to Wells Street north, officials say.

The city says Fairfield Avenue is open north and south at the Circle, and drivers are able to go east on Superior and north on Wells. They say drivers on southbound Fairfield can connect using Superior from the west of the Circle.

The consolidation sewer project in the area should be finished by January 30, 2023, officials say.

Last week, officials say a private project on Ewing Street between Main and Superior Circle closed Ewing Street in both directions. They say that project should wrap up by January 24, opening the Ewing Street access to the roundabout.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.