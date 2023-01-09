Bluffton police continue search for missing woman, seeking tips

Police say 48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1, in Bluffton.
Police say 48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1, in Bluffton.(Bluffton Police Dept.)
By Jazlynn Bebout
Published: Jan. 9, 2023 at 10:52 AM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
BLUFFTON, Ind. (WPTA) - Bluffton police are asking the public to share a flyer with information about missing woman Celeste Cuthbert after she has been missing for over a week.

Police say 48-year-old Cuthbert was last seen on Sunday, Jan. 1. Indiana State Police then issued a Silver Alert for Cuthbert on Jan. 4, saying she is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

In an updated flyer shared by the Bluffton Police Department on Facebook, they say she may be wearing an orange Spyder pullover, Adidas shoes, and black sweatpants. Police say she was last seen on foot in Bluffton in the area of West Lancaster Street. Though she was last seen in Bluffton, police say she is from Fort Wayne.

48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert
48-year-old Celeste Cuthbert(Bluffton PD)

Bluffton Police Chief Kyle Randall tells 21Alive first responders searched a large wooded area over the weekend where Cuthbert was last seen but didn’t have any luck. He says detectives are looking into the couple of tips that have been submitted to the department and will continue the search.

“We are very concerned and we are still looking for her,” Chief Randall says.

Anyone with information that might help locate Cuthbert is asked to call the Bluffton Police Department at (260) 824-3320 or the Wells County Sheriff’s Office at (260) 824-3426.

