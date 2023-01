FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Blackhawk basketball (12-1) picked up another impressive, 58-46, victory over Concordia on Saturday night.

The Braves Josh Furst led the game with 20 points.

Blackhawk will next take on Homestead (11-1) at the home of the Spartans on Tuesday night at 7:30 p.m.

Concordia will host South Side next Friday night.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.