LEO-CEDARVILLE, Ind. (WPTA) - Norwell basketball (10-2) beat Northeast Eight rival Leo, 59-51, on the road Saturday night.

The Knights Jake Parker led Norwell with 17 points, followed by Luke McBride scoring 16.

The Lions Nolan Hiteshew made six three-pointers en route to a game-high 21 point performance.

