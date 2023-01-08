Indiana Tech men’s and women’s basketball sweep Concordia

By Chris Ryan
Published: Jan. 8, 2023
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Both the Indiana Tech men (16-2) and women (14-3) basketball teams delivered victories over Concordia at the Schaefer Center on Saturday afternoon.

The Warriors Blake Davison led the men with 13 points, followed by Grant Smith scoring a dozen, in a, 77-71, Indiana Tech win.

All-American Kyra Whitaker scored a game-high 17 points in the Warriors, 60-34, victory in the women’s game.

