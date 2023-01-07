FWFD battle northeast side fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department is working to learn more about what caused an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 1800 block of Hobson road just after 9:30 Friday night. When they got there, they say they found the building engulfed in flames.

Investigators say a group of people living there told their neighbors to evacuate.

We’re told fire officials believe the fire started in the attic, but it’s unclear what started the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.

