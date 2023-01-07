FWFD battle northeast side fire

FWFD battles northeast side fire
FWFD battles northeast side fire(WPTA)
By Tylor Brummett
Published: Jan. 7, 2023 at 4:48 AM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - The Fort Wayne Fire Department is working to learn more about what caused an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side.

Firefighters were called to a fire in the 1800 block of Hobson road just after 9:30 Friday night. When they got there, they say they found the building engulfed in flames.

Investigators say a group of people living there told their neighbors to evacuate.

We’re told fire officials believe the fire started in the attic, but it’s unclear what started the fire.

Officials say no one was hurt.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said it appears the husband and father, Michael Haight, shot and killed his wife Tausha,...
Utah family killed in murder-suicide was previously known to police, officials say
I-69 road rage incident leads to two arrests
Jenna Miller
Mother charged with neglect in son’s beating death sentenced
Bluffton mayor says ‘inclusive’ signs will not be removed
Bluffton mayor says ‘inclusive’ signs will not be removed
PrayerWorks opened on the Electric Works campus on Friday, Jan. 6.
24/7 prayer room opens at Electric Works

Latest News

Futuretrack Sunday
21Alive Weather Forecast 1/7/2023 7am
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Northrop's Niya Bell
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Northrop's Niya Bell
Man causes 4-hour standoff with police
Auburn man causes 4-hour standoff after shooting at police, now faces attempted murder charge
The drug, Lecanemab, is a monoclonal antibody treatment. It will be most effective for people...
Area expert weighs in on FDA’s accelerated approval for new Alzheimer’s drug