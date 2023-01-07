Auburn man causes 4-hour standoff after shooting at police, now faces attempted murder charge

Auburn, Ind. (WPTA) -An Auburn man has been charged with the attempted murder after shooting at police officers on Thursday night.

Officers with the Auburn Police Department say they 34-year-old Cory D. Carico was speeding on South Wayne Street in Auburn. Police say they were in the area responding to a report of a possible intoxicated driver.

Police say they attempted to pull him over but he did not stop.

While fleeing, reports say Carico fired multiple gunshots at the officers, using an AR-15 style rifle.

Police say Carico drove across S.R. 8, into a field and became stuck in the mud. He then got out of his truck and fired multiple shots towards the additional responding officers at the scene, according to police.

An APD Air Support Unit drone was used to determine that Carico was the only one inside the truck.

SWAT teams were able to deploy “non-lethal distraction devices” and chemical munitions in order to detain Carico, ending a four-hour standoff without further incident.

The APD said officers did not fire any gunshots during the incident, and no officers were injured.

Carico now faces two charges of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony; resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, a Level 6 felony; being a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony; and a habitual offender enhancement. A charge of operating while intoxicated is pending, police said.

