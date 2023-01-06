Van Wert police urge vigilance as stores warn of counterfeit cash

The Van Wert Police Department urges retail stores to be careful when receiving cash payments...
The Van Wert Police Department urges retail stores to be careful when receiving cash payments as a number of stores have fallen victim to receiving counterfeit money.(Van Wert Police Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 11:47 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VAN WERT, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert Police Department urges retail stores to be careful when receiving cash payments as a slew of stores have fallen victim to receiving counterfeit money.

The department says on their Facebook page that several businesses within the Van Wert area have received fake money over a span of several days. They say they want cashiers to be more careful in terms of checking cash thoroughly before accepting it and turning over items.

Police say that if the dollar bills feel too thin or too thick, appear to have discoloration, is missing raised ink or have red and blue fibers, the bills are fake.

Cashiers are urged to be more careful to spot these oddities in bills, even if they are busy and have other customers.

They say any cash that is suspected to be counterfeit should be checked for the correct details or with a counterfeit detection device.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - The empty Sunset Mesa Funeral Directors and Donor Services is seen on Oct. 24, 2018, in...
Funeral home operator, mother sentenced in body sales case
Police said the suspect forced entry into the home through a back window, entered a room where...
Police: Stranger breaks into home through back window, rapes woman as she slept on New Year’s Day
FILE - Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin looks on during the second half of an NFL football...
Bills safety Damar Hamlin awake, communicating, doctors say
Sisters and best friends remembering 18-year-old mother's life.
Loved ones remember a teen mother killed in double shooting, court documents say it was “baby mama drama”
Savor Fort Wayne returns for its 2023 season

Latest News

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch
3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank
PrayerWorks opened on the Electric Works campus on Friday, Jan. 6.
24/7 prayer room opens at Electric Works
I-69 road rage incident leads to two arrests
Jenna Miller
Mother charged with neglect in son’s beating death sentenced