Van Wert police urge vigilance as stores warn of counterfeit cash

VAN WERT, Ohio (WPTA) - The Van Wert Police Department urges retail stores to be careful when receiving cash payments as a slew of stores have fallen victim to receiving counterfeit money.

The department says on their Facebook page that several businesses within the Van Wert area have received fake money over a span of several days. They say they want cashiers to be more careful in terms of checking cash thoroughly before accepting it and turning over items.

Police say that if the dollar bills feel too thin or too thick, appear to have discoloration, is missing raised ink or have red and blue fibers, the bills are fake.

Cashiers are urged to be more careful to spot these oddities in bills, even if they are busy and have other customers.

They say any cash that is suspected to be counterfeit should be checked for the correct details or with a counterfeit detection device.

