TinCaps hiring part-time, seasonal employees for 2023 season

By Ana Ehinger
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 2:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Fort Wayne TinCaps are looking to hire new team members as the opening day for the 2023 season approaches.

TinCaps are looking to fill part-time and seasonal positions. TinCaps is not hiring full-time employees. However, according to TinCaps officials, more than half of the full-time employees were promoted after beginning their careers as part-time, seasonal employees, or interns.

Employees are not expected to work all 66 games, according to officials.

Candidates must be at least 16-years-old and pass a background check. Some positions require candidates to be older. A list of available positions is available here.

Applications can be submitted online.

