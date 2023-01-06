Stabbing Suspect Arrested During Traffic Stop

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of E Suttenfield St. around 11:30 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.(Staff)
By Rita Jimenez
Published: Jan. 5, 2023 at 7:37 PM EST
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - Officers with the Fort Wayne Police Department say they have arrested a man in connection with a stabbing last week.

Police say the stabbing took place in the 600 block of East Suttenfield Avenue on December 29th. They say a concerned citizen called police saying a woman was lying in the roadway and had been stabbed.

When officers arrived, they say they took the woman to an area hospital where she was downgraded to life-threatening condition.

Around 4:45 this afternoon, 36-year-old Christopher Moore was stopped by police during a traffic stop at the intersection of Oxford Street and Wayne Trace.

He was taken to the Allen County Jail without incident and charged with Attempted Murder and Aggravated Battery.

The Homicide Unit was assisted by the Gang and Violent Crimes Unit, the Aerial Support Unit, Uniform Operations Division, the Indiana State Police, and the Allen County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

