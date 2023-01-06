Mother charged with neglect in son’s beating death sentenced

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to several neglect charges in her 9-year-old son’s death has learned her fate.

37-year-old Jenna M. Miller was sentenced to spend 20 years behind bars on Friday after she pleaded guilty to three neglect charges in November.

Present for the sentencing hearing on Friday was a woman who used to teach victim Elijah Ross. She spoke about how Elijah was a good kid, saying it was a tragedy for a young person to lose their life like that.

A relative of Elijah also spoke out in the courtroom. She said said Elijah’s death tore their family apart, saying Jenna should have protected her child.

In December of 2021, police were called to a home in the 800 block of Putnam Street for a “juvenile neglect/abuse investigation”. They say a 9-year-old boy, Elijah Thomas Ross, was pronounced dead after he was taken to an area hospital, and his death was ruled a homicide. Shortly after, police arrested Jenna Miller, the boy’s mother, and her wife, 30-year-old Alesha Miller, in the boy’s death.

Prosecutors say Alesha battered Elijah, causing injuries that killed him. Alesha entered a second plea agreement in October for aggravated battery and two counts of neglect, and she was sentenced to 35 years on Nov. 29.

The Allen County Coroner’s office says an autopsy found that the 9-year-old boy who was pronounced dead over the weekend had multiple blunt force injuries. (Elijah's Grandmother Mindi Hemminger)

Court documents say detectives spoke repeatedly with Jenna Miller after the boy’s death, and said she explained to them that “Alesha is the one who continuously kept whooping” Elijah. The affidavit continues:

She stated that when they got home (from the party) a witness and the victim were still fighting. She stated that after the boys stopped fighting, Alesha started whooping the victim with a wooden paddle that has writing on it and that the handle has been broken off. She stated that the said defendant was holding the victim down with her legs and she was hitting him multiple times. She stated that the victim went limp and they thought he was playing dead. She stated that the whoopings would start and stop. She stated that the said defendant said, ‘she can’t stop because he wants her dead.’”

