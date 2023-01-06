“I told you, you ain’t leaving me:” Report shows Moore’s motive in stabbing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - New details have surfaced from the stabbing that happened on the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Avenue Dec. 29.

Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect Christopher Moore.

The police report reveals that the victim confronted Moore after she had discovered text messages of a sexually graphic nature between him and the mother of his child. The victim had threatened to leave him, and documents say Moore went to the kitchen while she said this. The report says he returned with a knife while she was heading for the door and stabbed her in the back. The report states the victim told police she “felt pressure in her back” when she opened the door.

The document also shows that when the girlfriend turned around, she asked, “what are you doing?” Moore allegedly responded, “I told you, you ain’t leaving me,” then stabbed her repeatedly, as the document shows she was stabbed at least seven times in the back.

The victim also told police that Moore had began to cut the left side of her throat, and claimed he attempted to cut her left ear off. She claims she was able to plead with Moore to stop the attack, and said she was able to escape out of a window and get help from neighbors.

According to the police report, one of the first responding officers said he saw “two deep cuts” near the bottom left side of the girlfriend’s neck, as well as a deep cut wound in the upper-middle area of her back.

Documents reveal that the victim “had blood all over her face and in her mouth,” and stated that hospital staff claimed she had numerous stab wounds to her neck and her left ear lobe.

The victim was rushed into surgery, according to hospital officials’ statements in the report. The victim was last reported to be in life-threatening condition.

