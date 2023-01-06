“I told you, you ain’t leaving me:” Report shows Moore’s motive in stabbing

Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect...
Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect Christopher Moore.(Allen County Sheriff's Department)
By Evan Harris
Published: Jan. 6, 2023 at 4:32 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WPTA) - New details have surfaced from the stabbing that happened on the 600 block of E. Suttenfield Avenue Dec. 29.

Police documents show the woman who was stabbed was the girlfriend of 36-year-old suspect Christopher Moore.

The police report reveals that the victim confronted Moore after she had discovered text messages of a sexually graphic nature between him and the mother of his child. The victim had threatened to leave him, and documents say Moore went to the kitchen while she said this. The report says he returned with a knife while she was heading for the door and stabbed her in the back. The report states the victim told police she “felt pressure in her back” when she opened the door.

The document also shows that when the girlfriend turned around, she asked, “what are you doing?” Moore allegedly responded, “I told you, you ain’t leaving me,” then stabbed her repeatedly, as the document shows she was stabbed at least seven times in the back.

The victim also told police that Moore had began to cut the left side of her throat, and claimed he attempted to cut her left ear off. She claims she was able to plead with Moore to stop the attack, and said she was able to escape out of a window and get help from neighbors.

According to the police report, one of the first responding officers said he saw “two deep cuts” near the bottom left side of the girlfriend’s neck, as well as a deep cut wound in the upper-middle area of her back.

Documents reveal that the victim “had blood all over her face and in her mouth,” and stated that hospital staff claimed she had numerous stab wounds to her neck and her left ear lobe.

The victim was rushed into surgery, according to hospital officials’ statements in the report. The victim was last reported to be in life-threatening condition.

Copyright 2023 WPTA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Politics

Allen County Commissioners urge patience from homeowners near proposed jail site

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Taylor Williams
Allen County Commissioners on Friday said they don’t have an immediate response to homeowners who have expressed concern about plans for the new jail along Meyer Road.

News

Allen County Commissioners urge patience for homeowners near proposed jail site

Updated: 7 minutes ago
Allen County Commissioners urge patience for homeowners near proposed jail site

News

Breaded tenderloin: Official state sandwich?

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Inside INdiana Business
After unveiling his 2023 Next Level Agenda on Wednesday, Gov. Eric Holcomb said a bill will be introduced in this year’s legislative session to designate the breaded pork tenderloin as Indiana’s official state sandwich.

Crime

Shelbyville man gets 43 years for crimes including hiring hitman to kill child exploitation victim, mom

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WTHR
Elliott pleaded guilty to two counts of murder for hire, witness tampering, illegally possessing a firearm, and producing and distributing child sexual abuse material.

Latest News

Community

TinCaps hiring part-time, seasonal employees for 2023 season

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Ana Ehinger
Fort Wayne TinCaps are looking to hire new team members as the opening day for the 2023 season approaches.

Politics

3 GOP Indiana governor hopefuls all have millions in bank

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By The Associated Press
The three Republicans who have launched campaigns for the 2024 Indiana governor’s election all say they ended December with about $3 million in the bank.

Community

24/7 prayer room opens at Electric Works

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
The ‘City of Churches’ now has a 24/7 public prayer room.

Van Wert County

Van Wert police urge vigilance as stores warn of counterfeit cash

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
The Van Wert Police Department urges retail stores to be careful when receiving cash payments as a slew of stores have fallen victim to receiving counterfeit money.

News

I-69 road rage incident leads to two arrests

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Evan Harris
Indiana State Police say a road rage incident on I-69 late Wednesday night led to several people being arrested.

Crime

Mother charged with neglect in son’s beating death sentenced

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Jazlynn Bebout
A Fort Wayne woman who pleaded guilty to several neglect charges in her 9-year-old son’s death has learned her fate.