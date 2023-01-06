I-69 road rage incident leads to two arrests

ANDERSON, Ind. (WPTA) - Indiana State Police say a road rage incident on I-69 late Wednesday night led to several people being arrested.

Police say the incident happened a little before midnight on Jan. 4 near Anderson. They say they received a call about a gun being pointed at the caller. Police also say the caller told them the gun had a green laser and was being pointed at their car out of one of the back passenger windows.

Officials say the state troopers spotted and pulled over the vehicle, which they say was a Chrysler minivan. They also say one of the troopers spoke to two men, 19-year-olds Ty Richardson of Indianapolis and Jason Ratliff of Anderson, the van smelled of marijuana.

The trooper on the scene waited for backup before they detained the two men and searched the vehicle.

Police say they found about 48.5 grams of marijuana in the middle console and a .40 caliber Glock was found in the glovebox. They say the handgun had a laser/flashlight attachment that emitted the green laser the 911 caller described. Richardson and Ratliff were both arrested and taken to the Madison County Jail.

Richardson is facing multiple charges including an OWI, while Ratliff was charged with pointing a firearm. Both were charged with possession of marijuana and paraphernalia.

